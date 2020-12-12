Copenhagen School seniors celebrate Christmas

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Copenhagen school community rallied behind this year’s senior class while celebrating the Christmas season Friday night.
The seniors paraded through the village, their cars decorated for the season.
It was all to show school unity, celebrate community pride, and to spread holiday cheer.
Here’s what one senior told us about how much this gesture meant:
“It means everything to me. This year’s been so devastating, even compared to last year’s seniors, cause at least they had their first half of their school year. Our school year started off with nothing. To just have something like this is outstanding and that’s why I’m here, so I can take up every moment I can of it,” said Peyton Walker.
Younger students and community members waved from their lawns as the parade went by.
