Cuomo: Record high COVID-19 test results reported, indoor dining closes in NYC

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Saturday that 242,927 COVID-19 test results were reported to New York State on Friday—a new record high.
Currently, there are 5,359 hospitalized in 55 counties. 1,029 are in the ICU, 563 are in the ICU with intubation.
The state reports 95 new deaths, totaling 27,675 in New York since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, New York City is shutting down indoor dining again starting Monday.
Governor Cuomo announced the mandate Friday. He says the hospitalization rate needs to stabilize and this should help slow the spread of infection.
He says outdoor dining and takeout can continue.
