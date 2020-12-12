Friday Sports: High risk high school sports postponed until given authorization

“So, with us seeing that we’re not going to get authorization, not very likely that we’re going to get authorization as infection rates and hospitalization rates increase, that we realized that January 4th is no longer a reality. If we push to January 19th and then would we be in the same exact situation in a few more weeks. That’s the reason why we’re postponing until authorization is given and we’re not establishing a target or goal date,” said Zayas.