CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. George L. Reff, 76, of Clayton, died December 10th, at the Samaritan Medical Center after a long illness.
There will be a Graveside service held privately at Clayton Cemetery. Per George’s request for over the last 30 years, there will be no calling hours.
George was born on June 6th, 1944, in Chaumont, the son of Alfred and Grace Sanford Reff. He attended Chaumont schools.
On June 10th, 1967, he married Janette Aldrich, in Clayton.
He worked as pattern layout specialist at Frink Snowplows in Clayton, he retired in 1988 after 31 years of service.
George enjoyed the ATV Club at the Bald Rock Lodge, deer hunting, and he loved attending all the Lodge meetings.
Surviving besides his wife Janett; a sister in law, Jenny Reff of Clayton; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A sister, Betty Castor, died in 1989, and his best friend/nemesis and brother, Jack, died in December of 2003.
Donations can be made in his name to T.I.E.R.S., P.O. Box 524, Clayton, N.Y. 13624.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.