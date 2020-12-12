Gillibrand reacts to COVID-19 vaccine approval

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Following the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand had this to say:
“While we celebrate the FDA’s authorization of a vaccine that puts us one step closer to eradicating COVID-19, we have to face reality — states and localities need federal support to ensure the vaccine is distributed efficiently and equitably to those who need it the most and our families and small businesses need immediate economic relief from their federal government.”
