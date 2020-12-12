Helen A. Mellas, 94, of Potsdam

Despite contracting Guillan-Barre at the age of 28 which limited her mobility, Helen never let it get in the way of enjoying an active life. Helen was very involved with the Republican Party of St. Lawrence County for many years, a member of the Hospital Guild, and an active communicant of Trinity Episcopal Church for 60 years. She was an avid reader throughout her life, enjoying book groups with her friends. She was an enthusiastic game player, especially canasta, bridge, Jeopardy and crossword puzzles. Her grandchildren loved her for the many times she spent with them playing their games.