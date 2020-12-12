POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Helen A. Mellas, 94, of Potsdam, N.Y. Passed away on December 11, 2020 at United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton, N.Y.
She was born on October 29, 1926 in Ogdensburg, N.Y. to Steve and Anastasia Dokianos.
Helen married Theodore (Ted) Mellas on August 31, 1947 in a traditional Greek Orthodox ceremony at Trinity Episcopal Church in Potsdam. Her husband Ted preceded her on death in 1986. Also preceding her in death is her only sister, Antoinette (Toni) Avadikian.
Surviving are her two sons, Christ Mellas and his wife Celeste of Essex Junction, VT, and Steve Mellas and his wife Anne of Honey Brook, PA. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Tessa Mellas of Machiasport, ME, Elayna Mellas-Hulett of Essex Junction, and Ted Mellas of Sahuarita, AZ., and three great grandchildren, Porter, Xander and Jenna.
At a young age her family moved to Potsdam and established a family owned fruit market in the downtown area. Helen graduated from Potsdam High School in 1943 and attended Potsdam State Teachers College for two years. Marrying Ted in 1947, she became a devoted housewife and soon after a loving mother to her two sons.
Despite contracting Guillan-Barre at the age of 28 which limited her mobility, Helen never let it get in the way of enjoying an active life. Helen was very involved with the Republican Party of St. Lawrence County for many years, a member of the Hospital Guild, and an active communicant of Trinity Episcopal Church for 60 years. She was an avid reader throughout her life, enjoying book groups with her friends. She was an enthusiastic game player, especially canasta, bridge, Jeopardy and crossword puzzles. Her grandchildren loved her for the many times she spent with them playing their games.
Helen was also known for her sharp wit and sense of humor, which endeared her to the Maplewood staff. Helen spent the last years of her life at United Helpers Maplewood campus, and the family would like to thank everyone there for the compassionate and outstanding care that they provided to her.
A private family service will be conducted at Garner Funeral Home on Friday, December 18. Burial will follow at the Bayside Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, Potsdam or United Helpers Maplewood Campus. Thoughts, memories, prayers and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.