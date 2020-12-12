Mary Jane Hayden, 88, of Massena

Mary Jane was born on May 25, 1932 in Massena, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary (Marando) Perry. She attended Massena High School. Mary Jane married Sylvester “Red” Hayden on May 21, 1958 at St. Mary’s Church with Rev. Timothy M. Ladden presiding. He later predeceased her on August 25, 2006. At one time she worked as a waitress at the Town House in Waddington and as a Cashier at Brad’s Big M as well as operating a Gift Shop with her husband in Downtown Massena. Mary Jane also was part owner of Adams Restaurant on East Orvis Street with her daughter and son in law as well as an active communicant of St. Mary’s Church where she was a member of the choir for many years. She enjoyed many pilgrimages to various Churches and Shrines. Mary Jane also enjoyed volunteering for many activities at the Church, especially the St. Mary’s Bizarre.