MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary Jane Hayden, 88, of Massena, peacefully passed away on December 12, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Friends and family are invited to call on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Church, Massena. Face coverings will be required and social distancing will be observed. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Mary Jane was born on May 25, 1932 in Massena, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary (Marando) Perry. She attended Massena High School. Mary Jane married Sylvester “Red” Hayden on May 21, 1958 at St. Mary’s Church with Rev. Timothy M. Ladden presiding. He later predeceased her on August 25, 2006. At one time she worked as a waitress at the Town House in Waddington and as a Cashier at Brad’s Big M as well as operating a Gift Shop with her husband in Downtown Massena. Mary Jane also was part owner of Adams Restaurant on East Orvis Street with her daughter and son in law as well as an active communicant of St. Mary’s Church where she was a member of the choir for many years. She enjoyed many pilgrimages to various Churches and Shrines. Mary Jane also enjoyed volunteering for many activities at the Church, especially the St. Mary’s Bizarre.
Mary Jane is survived by four sons, Michael and wife Debbie Hayden, James and wife Theresa Hayden, Perry and wife Bonnie and Steven Hayden and his companion Danielle Campbell all of Massena; two daughters, Judith and husband William “Skip” Shutts and Jennie Hayden both of Massena; 14 grandchildren, Nicholas and Lesley Shutts, Micahel and Jennifer Hayden, Matthew and Lindsay Hayden, James and Melissa Hayden, Jennifer Hayden, Cory Hayden and companion Brandi May, Amanda and John Moreno, Monique and Nick Carr, Hannah Hayden, Samantha Hayden and Andy Rorick, Benjamin Hayden, Hunter Hayden, Madelyn Hayden and Ryleigh Campbell; 13 great grandchildren, Kayde, Rayden, Hayliegh, Ayra, Charlie, Vivian, Sylvester, Adyllena, Adrianna, Carson, Colton, Ethen and Owen.
Also surviving Mary Jane is a sister, Ella Skonieczny of Massena; a brother, Victor and wife Ollie Perry of Massena; sisters-in-laws, Marge Perry, Georgette Perry, Carol Perry, Debbie Perry, Marie Perry, Yvette Perry and Doris Devito.
She is predeceased by her brothers, Samuel, Joseph, Anthony, Robert and Francis and John Perry; sisters, Rosaline Perry, Ann Palmer, Betty Trimboli and Mickey Parisi.
The family would like to thank the staff at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their care and compassion their Mother received throughout the years.
Memorial contributions in Mary Jane’s names may be made to St. Mary’s Church Memorial Fund C/O St. Peters Parish, P.O. Box 329, Massena, NY 13662. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
