88 new COVID-19 cases reported in the region Saturday

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County reports 46 new positive cases Saturday, which brings the total cases to 1,420. They hope to provide an update on hospitalizations on Sunday.
All other metrics as well as the maps will be updated on Monday, December 14th.
Jefferson County reports 31 new COVID-19 cases as results from their mass testing clinic earlier this week start to roll in. Those 31 positive tests were among 578 test results reported Friday.
1,251 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jefferson County since the pandemic began.
Out of that 1,251, 250 cases are active, 995 have recovered and 6 have died.
12 are currently in the hospital.
1,234 are currently in mandatory quarantine with an additional 461 in precautionary quarantine due to travel. 435 of those were domestic travelers while 26 traveled internationally. 238 are in mandatory isolation.
Lewis County reports 11 new cases for a total of 489.
130 of those cases are active, 354 have recovered, and 5 have died in connection to the virus.
Currently 10 people are in the hospital.
130 individuals are in isolation with another 743 in quarantine.
18 test results are pending.
Officials ask you to pay attention to how you are feeling and monitor any symptoms you may have. They also say that COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 - 14 days to appear after exposure and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you feel you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, you can find COVID-19 testing sites at the Jefferson County Public Health website, in St. Lawrence County at:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
And in Lewis County by calling Lewis County Public Health at (315) 376-5453 or at Lewis County Health System’s drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM - 1 PM.
