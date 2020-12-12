One person taken to hospital after fiery crash

By 7 News Staff | December 12, 2020 at 7:46 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 11:11 PM

DEFERIET, N.Y. (WWNY) - One person was taken to the hospital Saturday evening after a crash on Route 3A in Deferiet.

A vehicle on Route 3A, about half a mile from where 3A intersects with Route 3, apparently missed a curve, struck a tree and ended up in a ditch shortly before 6 PM.

The vehicle caught fire, and the driver - the only person in the vehicle - was trapped for a time, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office.

The person was freed and taken by ambulance to a hospital. Further details weren’t immediately available.

The road was still closed more than an hour later.

