Rain tonight cooler tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A warm front is moving through this evening which is bringing rain showers with it.
Temperatures tonight will remain well above average until a cold front moves through early Sunday morning. Once the cold front moves through winds will start coming out of the west and temperatures will start to drop.
Rain and snow showers will remain in the forecast Sunday for higher elevations with snow accumulation under 3 inches for the Tug Hill.
Temperatures this week will be well below average with highs remaining in the 20s and teens for most of the week with lows getting into the single digits.
Slight snow chances will come into the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. At this time amounts and details for that are unknown, but trending is not a big deal type of event.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.