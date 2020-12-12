Whooville in the Harbor: How the Grinch gave Christmas spirit in Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - This year, Whooville in the Harbor brought together two former enemies: the Grinch and Santa!
Sacket Harbor was transformed into the small town from How The Grinch Stole Christmas.
The village was decorated with Whoo people to make it feel like you were in story and many stores had activities for kids to do.
Many were also snapping pictures with their favorite characters and enjoying some shopping.
The most popular character of course was the Grinch who has a message for everyone this Christmas.
“To have a merry Grinch-mas. To stay safe. To love their families, and give mom and dad and all of your loved ones a nice hug with a mask,” said the Grinch.
It may have been the Grinch’s week but Santa also made sure to make appearance. He rode down Main Street tossing candy and spreading cheer.
