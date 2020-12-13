Charges filed in October crash that took the life of a Watertown man

TOWN OF PITCAIRN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Charges have been filed in connection to a crash in October that claimed the life of 20 year old Isaiah Thomas of Watertown.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies have charged 19 year old Mason Reisinger of Carthage in the crash.
Reisinger faces 2nd Degree Vehicular Manslaughter, a Class D felony, 2nd Degree Vehicular Assault, a Class E felony, Driving While Intoxicated, a First Offense Misdemeanor, Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Content over 0.08%, a misdemeanor, Failure to Keep Right, Speed Not Reasonable and Prudent, and No Seat Belt.
Officials say at 12:30 AM October 3rd, Reisinger was driving a car on State Highway 3 in the Town of Pitcairn, when he reportedly lost control of a 2006 Toyota Tundra and the truck overturned.
Reisinger and a rear-seat passenger, Isaiah Thomas, were ejected in the crash. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene, while Reisinger underwent multiple surgeries following the crash. Two other passengers were taken to area hospitals with less serious injuries.
Upon investigating, Reisinger was found to have a BAC of 0.09%.
Reisinger was arraigned virtually in the Town of Pitcairn and was released to the Supervision of Probation. He is set to return to the Town of Pitcairn Court at a later date.
