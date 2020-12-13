Cold this week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Another cold front is set to move through Monday which will bring snow showers and the coldest air we have seen this season with it.
Highs on Monday will make it into the upper 30s for most locations by the afternoon. Snow showers will slowly start to develop after 12 PM. Snow accumulation will be light with maybe up to 3 inches for the Tug Hill.
The colder air moves in overnight Monday. Highs on Tuesday will stay in the teens. Overnight Tuesday temperatures will drop close to zero and below zero for some locations. Wind chills for everyone Tuesday night will be below zero.
Highs the rest of the week will stay in the 20s until we get to the weekend when temperatures start to warm into the 30s.
