Cuomo: “Experts predicted cases would go up in the fall and winter, and that’s exactly what’s happening”

“The problem is the cold weather is driving people indoors which in turn is driving more spread. Contact tracing data shows the main driver of cases is household and small gatherings, so we have to adjust our behavior accordingly — avoid these types of gatherings, wear a mask, adhere to social distancing. The vaccine is coming and there is light at the end of this long tunnel, but we must remain vigilant until it is available widely. New Yorkers already proved we are smart and tough and loving and united and disciplined — we just need to keep it up a little longer.”