Cuomo: “Experts predicted cases would go up in the fall and winter, and that’s exactly what’s happening”

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Sunday.
Thousands across New York State are being hospitalized for COVID-19. There are 5,410 patients statewide in 55 counties, 1,009 are in the ICU and 567 are intubated.
There were 205,250 test results reported with 10,194 coming back positive. That puts the state positivity rate at 4.96%.
106 deaths were reported statewide in the last 24 hours, that total climbs to 27,785.
“All the experts predicted cases would go up in the fall and winter, and that’s exactly what’s happening around the country,” Governor Cuomo said.
“The problem is the cold weather is driving people indoors which in turn is driving more spread. Contact tracing data shows the main driver of cases is household and small gatherings, so we have to adjust our behavior accordingly — avoid these types of gatherings, wear a mask, adhere to social distancing. The vaccine is coming and there is light at the end of this long tunnel, but we must remain vigilant until it is available widely. New Yorkers already proved we are smart and tough and loving and united and disciplined — we just need to keep it up a little longer.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.