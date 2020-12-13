Dennison “Dennis” Willard, 76, of Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dennison “Dennis” Willard, age 76, of Newton Falls, passed away at home on December 10, 2020.
Arrangements are incomplete with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Dennis was born on August 17, 1944 in Ogdensburg to the late Worth and Inez (Lakins) Willard. He went to school in the Hermon area and married Holly M. (Burr) Bomyea on September 22, 1984 in Fine. Holly passed away on October 10, 2016.
Dennis worked as the Steam Plant Superintendent for Appleton Papers in Newton Falls for many years. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, boating and traveling. He wasn’t one to stay in one place for too long.
He is survived by his son, Jeremy Willard, granddaughter, Kaitlyn Willard, and a brother, LeRoy Willard of Star Lake. Dennis is predeceased by his wife, Holly, and a brother, Vincent Willard.
Donations in memory of Dennis may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
