Erma M. Webb, 96, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Erma M. Webb, 96, passed away peacefully at Riverledge Health Care and Rehabilitation in Ogdensburg.
Due to current state restrictions and health concerns, her family will honor her life privately. Those wishing to honor Erma with a memorial contribution, please consider Brasher Winthrop Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 11, Winthrop, NY 13697, Tri Town Rescue Squad, PO Box 238, Brasher Falls, NY 13613, or Brasher Falls United Methodist Church, PO Box 421, Brasher Falls, NY 13613. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
Erma was born on May 30, 1924 in East Dickinson, daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy (Brown) Monica. She graduated from Parishville High School in 1942 and Potsdam State Teachers College in 1945. Erma taught primary grades in Herkimer, Waddington, Parishville, Hopkinton, Nicholville and Massena. On June 28, 1947, she married George H. Webb at Nicholville UMC, with whom she shared 57 years prior to his passing on December 17, 2004. She retired from St. Lawrence Central in 1983 where she taught remedial reading. Her faith was important to her, as a member of the Ft. Jackson UMC, she oversaw Sunday School and moved to Winthrop, where she continued practicing her faith at Brasher Falls UMC. She had been an active member of Eastern Star in Nicholville.
Erma enjoyed her Bridge Club, was an avid reader, quilting and family genealogy.
Surviving Erma is her children: Susan McLaughlin of Gouverneur, Nancy and JB Cappione of Massena, Donna Fregoe of Chazy, and Harold Webb of Winthrop, two sisters, Lila Fiske of Brasher Falls and Neva Cross of Bombay, 3 grandchildren: Matthew and Kara Fregoe, Piper Webb and George Webb, 4 great grandchildren: Lily Fregoe, Erin Fregoe, Jacy Fregoe and Liam Fregoe, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband, George, one infant son, David in 1957, a son-in-law, John McLaughlin in 1979, a brother, Marvel Monica in 1979, two sisters, Rita Monica in 2010 and Edna Monica in 2012.
A heartfelt thanks to Tammy, Sherri, Laurie and Holly.
