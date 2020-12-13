Erma M. Webb, 96, of Winthrop

Erma was born on May 30, 1924 in East Dickinson, daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy (Brown) Monica. She graduated from Parishville High School in 1942 and Potsdam State Teachers College in 1945. Erma taught primary grades in Herkimer, Waddington, Parishville, Hopkinton, Nicholville and Massena. On June 28, 1947, she married George H. Webb at Nicholville UMC, with whom she shared 57 years prior to his passing on December 17, 2004. She retired from St. Lawrence Central in 1983 where she taught remedial reading. Her faith was important to her, as a member of the Ft. Jackson UMC, she oversaw Sunday School and moved to Winthrop, where she continued practicing her faith at Brasher Falls UMC. She had been an active member of Eastern Star in Nicholville.