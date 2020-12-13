Mabel “Mamie” Heath, 85, formerly of Thousand Island Park

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mabel “Mamie” Heath, 85, formerly of TI Park, passed away Thursday evening, December 10, 2020 at Samaritan Summit Village where she had resided for three years.
Mamie was born in Alexandria Bay on July 11, 1935, daughter of Ralph and Althea McAllister Denner. Mamie graduated from Alexandria Bay Central School in 1953.
On November 7, 1953 she married Charles E. Heath at Alexandria Bay Methodist Church with Rev. Walter Dobie officiating. Mr. Heath died on December 18, 2015.
Mamie was the librarian at Thousand Island Park Library for 55 years, retiring in July of 2017, she also was employed at North Country Library System in Watertown NY.
Mamie was a proud member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed playing Mahjong with her friends. Mamie loved to play golf and was a member of the TI Park Ladies golf league, but her greatest passions were books, the beloved St. Lawrence River and her family, especially her four grandchildren and their spouses as well as her 8 great grandchildren.
Mamie is survived by her two sons and their wives, Steve and Diane Heath, Wellesley Island, Chris and Nancy Heath, Wellesley Island and Miromar Lakes, FL. Four grandchildren and their spouses, Kristy and Pete Carey, Megan and Matt Krause, Ryan and Shelby Heath, and Nicole and Chris Baird; eight great grandchildren, Teddy, Charlie, Lucie, Max, Connor, Ellie, Jack and Brooks; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with her husband Charlie, she was predeceased by four sisters and one brother.
A private family graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Wellesley Island. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to the Thousand Island Park Library, c/o Thousand Island Park Corporation, 42822 St. Lawrence Ave, Box 1103, Thousand Island Park, NY 13692. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.