As results from mass testing efforts roll in, COVID-19 cases rise; deaths in Jefferson Co. rise

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - On Sunday, St. Lawrence County is reporting 23 new positive cases, which brings their total cases to 1,443.
There currently are 16 hospitalizations.
The remaining metrics as well as the maps will be updated on Monday, December 14th.
In Jefferson County, numbers from the 2 day mass testing effort in the county are coming in.
Sunday, there are 82 new cases of COVID-19 reported, the total in the county is now 1,333.
One more person has died. Jefferson County has now seen 7 deaths in connection to the virus.
Right now, 288 cases are active, and 1,038 have recovered.
13 are currently hospitalized.
1,152 are in mandatory quarantine with another 457 in precautionary quarantine due to travel.
275 are in mandatory isolation.
Lewis County reports 8 new cases, their total is now 497. 11 are currently hospitalized.
Out of those 497 cases the county has seen, 123 cases are active, 369 have recovered and 5 have died.
123 are in isolation with another 755 in quarantine.
The results of 18 tests are pending.
Officials ask you to pay attention to how you are feeling and monitor any symptoms you may have. They also say that COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 - 14 days to appear after exposure and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you feel you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, you can find COVID-19 testing sites at the Jefferson County Public Health website, in St. Lawrence County at:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
And in Lewis County by calling Lewis County Public Health at (315) 376-5453 or at Lewis County Health System’s drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM - 1 PM.
