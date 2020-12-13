2 Samaritan Summit Village residents test positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - On Sunday, Samaritan Summit Village reported two of their residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a release from Samaritan’s Director of Communication & Public Relations Leslie DiStefano, one resident in the home’s Assisted Living and one in Skilled Nursing tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first positive case for both Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living at Summit Village.
The Assisted Living resident was tested as part of screening being done and was asymptomatic. The resident will be quarantined for 14 days and will be closely monitored.
The Skilled Nursing resident was symptomatic and tested immediately. They have been hospitalized and cannot return to Summit Village until they test negative for COVID-19.
As a precaution, all residents on the same floor as this resident were rapid tested and all are negative. All Summit Village Skilled Nursing residents will be tested multiple times over the next two weeks.
Contact tracing is being done to determine any other residents or staff that may be impacted by both of these positive cases.
Indoor visitation has also been suspended at Summit Village. The facility must stay COVID free for 14 days before it can resume.
