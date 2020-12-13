Santa makes a stop in Mannsville Sunday

MANNSVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sunday, children in Mannsville got to see Santa Claus, but there was no sitting on his lap this time.
Instead, Santa came to spread Christmas cheer on a fire truck!
Paired with the Mrs. and other members of the Mannsville Manor Fire Department, a parade of fire trucks went right through main street in Mannsville, and then to Pierrepont Manor.
Organizers say they usually invite Santa to their annual Christmas party at the firehouse, but couldn’t do that this year because of the pandemic.
“So we decided that we would just have Santa come and maybe deliver presents just to our fire departments kids. And then we were like, well that’s not really fair. So we decided that we’d have Santa drive by the whole Mannsville strip,” said Janet Baker, Auxiliary President of Mannsville Manor Fire Department.
The parade lasted about 30 minutes, but the kids were happy to see Santa ahead of Christmas.
