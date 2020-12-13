Will Cuomo sign Home Rule Legislation to reduce the number of full-time judges in Watertown?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Assemblyman Mark Walczyk is urging Governor Cuomo to put pen to paper on a bill that would reduce the number of full-time Watertown City judges.
The clock is ticking to sign the bill, which proposes to reduce two full-time city court judges to one full-time and one part-time judge.
The purpose of the legislation is to save the city from building a proposed $3 million court room to house a mandated second judge.
The state legislature passed the bill, and according to the Watertown Daily Times, Cuomo is considering it.
“Hey, if you want to get to get serious about mandate relief, here’s an option right here. Senator [Patty] Ritchie and I put a great option on the governor’s desk. I think it would be very wise to sign the bill,” said Walczyk.
The Watertown Daily Times reports that the Governor has until next Tuesday, December 15th to sign the legislation. If not, the process to create another bill would start over again and be voted on in Albany next year.
