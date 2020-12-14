Average today, cold for several days

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Today will be the warmest day of the workweek.
There’s a chance of light lake effect snow starting early this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s, about average for this time of year.
The snow ends by evening and skies will clear overnight. Lows will be in the upper teens.
It will be sunny and in the low 20s on Tuesday.
Wednesday will also be in the low 20s under mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and in the mid-20s.
Friday will be mostly sunny and in the upper 20s.
Temperatures return to average for the weekend.
It will be mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with a chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-30s Saturday and the upper 30s on Sunday.
