Catherine Cecilia Simms, 92, formerly of Brasher Falls and Massena

She was raised in Baltimore, MD, and worked as a telephone operator in Washington, DC. She met her husband Joe, in Washington, who was an electrician, working for the government. After marrying on November 1, 1947 they moved to College Park, MD, until 1958, when Joe was offered a position at the newly built Saint Lawrence Seaway, in Massena, NY. They raised their family in Brasher Falls, NY, and after retiring returned to Baltimore, MD. They returned to Massena in 2001. Catherine had resided at Conesus Lake since 2016. Catherine was a dedicated wife and mother, and was also a very accomplished seamstress, making clothing for her family, friends and neighbors. She loved reading, puzzles, music, shopping, eating out and spending time with family and friends. The family would like to thank the great staff at Conesus Lake facility for their great dedication and care of our mother. Also, thanks for setting up the Zoom calls, so we could talk to our mom during this pandemic, the last one being just a few days before she passed.