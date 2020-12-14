COVID claims 4 more lives, infects 86 more people in tri-county region

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Four new COVID-19 deaths and another 86 positive cases were reported Monday in the tri-county region.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Monday that 26 people have died from COVID-19 - that’s 3 new deaths since public health’s last report last Friday.
Officials also said 19 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 1,462.
Officials said 355 cases are active and 17 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 1,081 cases have been released from isolation.
Jefferson County
There were 51 new cases to report in Jefferson County Monday.
Fourteen people are hospitalized; 293 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,245 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 7 people have died from COVID and the county has seen 1,384 positive cases.
The county says 1,070 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County announced its sixth COVID-related death. It also reported 16 new cases Monday.
The county has had a total of 513 cases since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said Monday that 9 people are hospitalized and 120 are in isolation.
Another 727 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 387 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.