COVID, staffing issues force Canton Central School District to switch to remote learning

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Canton Central School District is going to fully remote learning through January 4.
Officials said the decision was due to staffing issues and 4 students testing positive for COVID-19.
According to the district, the cases involve one elementary student, one middle school student and two high school students.
“Using the guidelines of Public Health, our school staff has been notifying individuals of possible exposure and that they should remain at home until contacted by Public Health,” the district said in a Facebook post. “Due to staffing issues at all three buildings, we will now be fully remote through January 4, 2021.”
Students who attend Seaway Tech will attend those classes in-person, as will students who attend out-of-district special education programs.
Students who attend the BOCES ABA program at Canton will remain remote until further notice.
