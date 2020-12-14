Dawn D. Weller Sotir, 86, formerly of Copenhagen

Dawn was born on January 24, 1934 in Croghan, NY, a daughter of the late Imbert and Doris Burdick Schorge. She graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1952. On August 22, 1952 she married William Weller at Lowville United Methodist Church. The couple made their home on the Number Three Road where they operated a dairy farm for many years. The marriage ended in divorce after 38 years. A marriage to William Sotir ended in divorce. Dawn enjoyed spending time with her family.