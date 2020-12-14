Donna M. Knowlton, 79, of Edwards

Donna was an Avon Representative for over 20 years, had cleaned for the Post Offices of Hermon and Edwards as well as for McFadden & Dier Insurance Agency. She had also worked at Ferry’s Grocery in Edwards. Donna enjoyed bowling, was a “pool shark” in her younger years, and was an avid knitter, crocheter, and crafter. She collected snow globes and enjoyed her flowers and gardens. In her daily life, Donna was impeccable about keeping track of things.