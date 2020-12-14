Donna M. Knowlton, 79, of Edwards

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donna M. Knowlton, age 79, of Edwards, passed away on December 12, 2020.
There will be a graveside service held on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Edwards. Arrangements are entrusted to French Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Donna was born on January 30, 1941 to the late Mae (Swain) Lane. She attended Morristown Central School, dropped out to get married, and was proud to earn her G.E.D. later in life.
She married Dwight “Mighty” A. Knowlton on November 1, 1958 at the Morristown Presbyterian Church. Mr. Knowlton passed away on November 21, 1992.
Donna was an Avon Representative for over 20 years, had cleaned for the Post Offices of Hermon and Edwards as well as for McFadden & Dier Insurance Agency. She had also worked at Ferry’s Grocery in Edwards. Donna enjoyed bowling, was a “pool shark” in her younger years, and was an avid knitter, crocheter, and crafter. She collected snow globes and enjoyed her flowers and gardens. In her daily life, Donna was impeccable about keeping track of things.
Her survivors include her four children, Deborah M. and Max VanBrocklin, Nancy Peters, Robert Knowlton, Stacy and Robert White, a brother, Leslie Lane, 8 grandchildren, Jason, Laine, Erica, Connor, Vada, Valerie, Trenton, and Travis, 4 great-grandchildren, Daisy, Skylar, Riley and Madeleine, her companion, Larry Dubey, and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband, Dwight Knowlton, and siblings, Pam Sullivan, and Roger, Wayne, Jay, Denny, and David Lane.
