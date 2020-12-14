Dr. Richard “Mark” Spaulding, 59, of Black River

Dr. Mark was born on January 20, 1961 in Carthage, the son of the late Robert G. and Marjorie (Fleming) Spaulding Jr. He was a 1979 graduate of Copenhagen Central School and a 1983 graduate of SUNY Cortland. Mark worked for the New York State Department of Corrections in Albion, NY for several years before attending Logan University in Chesterfield, Missouri and later graduated with his Doctor of Chiropractic in 1992. He moved to Scottsdale, Arizona and established a successful practice of Chiropractic Care opening three offices in and around Cave Creek, Arizona. He returned to New York in 2011 and has operated Spaulding Chiropractic in Black River for several years.