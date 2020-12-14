Dr. Richard “Mark” Spaulding, 59, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dr. Richard “Mark” Spaulding, 59, of State Route 342, died suddenly after being stricken at his home on Saturday, December 12, 2020 in Black River.
Dr. Mark was born on January 20, 1961 in Carthage, the son of the late Robert G. and Marjorie (Fleming) Spaulding Jr. He was a 1979 graduate of Copenhagen Central School and a 1983 graduate of SUNY Cortland. Mark worked for the New York State Department of Corrections in Albion, NY for several years before attending Logan University in Chesterfield, Missouri and later graduated with his Doctor of Chiropractic in 1992. He moved to Scottsdale, Arizona and established a successful practice of Chiropractic Care opening three offices in and around Cave Creek, Arizona. He returned to New York in 2011 and has operated Spaulding Chiropractic in Black River for several years.
He was known for his humor and storytelling, enjoyed fishing, discussing history and current events, and was an avid New York Yankees fan. Throughout his high school and college years, he was a dedicated bodybuilder spending countless hours in the gym and entering various competitions throughout New York State. One of his proudest moments was being awarded Mr. Cortland’s ‘Best Back” in 1983.
He is survived by his two beloved dogs, Rudy and Kobe, one sister: Katherine (Robert) Stackel of Watertown, three brothers: William (Paula) Spaulding of Great Bend; James (Robin) Spaulding of Copenhagen and Thomas (Elizabeth) Spaulding of Lowville and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents and an infant brother, Joseph Spaulding.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time. The Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bezanillafh.com.
