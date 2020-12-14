Edward D. Guiney, Jr., 63, of South Colton

Born in Potsdam, NY on May 8, 1957 to the late Edward D. and Reatha Farmer Guiney Sr., Ed graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School and attended Canton ATC until he entered the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a custodian at St. Lawrence University for many years until his retirement. He was a member of the VFW in Potsdam, the Potsdam Moose Lodge, the Colton Amvets and the South Colton Fire Department for a period of time and enjoyed spending time hunting, learning about our history and watching Jeopardy.