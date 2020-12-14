Edward D. Guiney, Jr., 63, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Graveside services for Edward D. Guiney, Jr., 63, a resident of St. Highway 56, South Colton, will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Colton with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding.
Mr. Guiney passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his home peacefully.
Ed is survived by a brother, John and Kathy Regan, Syracuse; his sisters Donna Barkley, Potsdam and Noreen and Donald Tuper, Potsdam as well as several nieces and nephews.
Ed was pre-deceased by his parents and two brothers, Jeffrey and James Regan.
Born in Potsdam, NY on May 8, 1957 to the late Edward D. and Reatha Farmer Guiney Sr., Ed graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School and attended Canton ATC until he entered the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a custodian at St. Lawrence University for many years until his retirement. He was a member of the VFW in Potsdam, the Potsdam Moose Lodge, the Colton Amvets and the South Colton Fire Department for a period of time and enjoyed spending time hunting, learning about our history and watching Jeopardy.
Memorial donations in Ed’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Edward D. Guiney Jr.
