Former aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment

NEW YORK (AP) - A former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accusing the Democratic governor of sexual harassment.
That’s as the governor has emerged as a contender for attorney general in the Biden administration.
Lindsey Boylan, who is now running for Manhattan borough president, tweeted Sunday that she was sexually harassed by Cuomo “for years.”
Boylan worked for the Cuomo administration from March 2015 to October 2018.
She served first as executive vice president of Empire State Development and then as a special adviser to Cuomo for economic development.
Cuomo press secretary Caitlin Girouard says there is “simply no truth to these claims.”
Boylan did not provide details of the alleged harassment and didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.
Cuomo is one of several contenders under consideration by President-elect Joe Biden for the role of attorney general.
That’s according a person with knowledge of the search process.
The other three contenders at the moment include outgoing Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, federal appeals court judge Merrick Garland, and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.
The person who spoke to The Associated Press said no decision had been reached and no announcement was expected imminently.
The Associated Press reported earlier in the week that Jones and Garland had emerged as the two front-runners in the search process.
