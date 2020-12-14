Helen ‘Joyce’ Stetson, 84, of Watertown

Joyce was previously employed with the Holiday Inn in Watertown, initially as a waitress then as Head Housekeeper, until the family moved to Arizona in 1977, where she was employed for 20 years with US West Communications (formerly Mountain Bell). In the late 1950′s Joyce assisted in establishing the ARC in Ogdensburg. In the mid-80s she also volunteered for a short time in hospice to help comfort terminally ill patients and their families. Upon retirement, Joyce and David spent summers at their cottage in Pillar Point on Lake Ontario and continued to spend winters in Arizona, until David’s passing, when Joyce moved back to Watertown permanently to be near family. They were former members of Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown and Emanuel Episcopal Church in Adams.