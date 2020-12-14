Hospice events go virtual

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two key Hospice of Jefferson County events are going virtual this year.
Kathy Arendt said hospice couldn’t have its annual memorial service in June and now can’t have the Memory Tree lighting at Salmon Run Mall.
She says the events will be streamed together online.
Streaming will start at 5 p.m. on Monday, December 21 at jeffersonhospice.org and on hospice’s Facebook page.
Also, trees in front of the hospice residence will be lit up in memory of lost loved ones and those who died of COVID-19. People can by a bulb on hospice’s website.
Call 315-788-7323 to find out more.
