James Howard Meyette Sr., 76, of Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. James Howard Meyette Sr., 76, passed away on December 10, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls and in keeping with Jim’s wishes there will be no public services.
He was born on April 5, 1944 in Great Barrington, MA to the late Frank Meyette and Ruth Winters.
For all his life he was an independent truck driver, mainly driving for Bob Mayville out of Dickinson.
Those who knew Jim would say he was a tinkerer, jack- of- all trades, and collector of all things. He always had his hands in a car, enjoyed being in nature, hunting and chopping wood. He was a one-of-kind man who looked forward to socializing with his friends.
He is survived by his companion and fiancé, Alicia Perchman; children, Howard Meyette, Brian Meyette, Jamie Butler, Michael James Meyette, Justin David Meyette, and James Howard Meyette, Jr.; grandchildren, Kayla Nelson, Ethan Butler, Cory, Trisha, Ashlyn, Casey, Lindsey, and Evan Meyette; and great grandchildren, Austin, Michael, Shane, Brandon, Bentley, and Jackson.
For those wishing to share memories or condolences please do so on Jim’s Tribute Wall section of his obituary that can be found at www.hammillfh.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.