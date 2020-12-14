Joanne Patricia Stark, 66, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joanne Patricia Stark, age 66, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Highland Nursing Home in Massena, NY. Per her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Joanne is survived by her children, Shandrica Stark Wilkinson and her husband Charlie of Ogdensburg, NY, Brandi Stark of Ogdensburg, NY, Jasmin Herbick and her husband, Timothy, of Ogdensburg, NY, John Stark of Ogdensburg, NY, Danette Weegar and her husband, Justin, of Ogdensburg, NY, Brittney Dority of Ogdensburg, NY and Michael Dority of Ogdensburg, NY.
Joanne was born on March 16, 1954, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Earl and Mary (LaFave) Henry. She attended local schools. Joanne married John M. Stark on December 13, 1975, at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Dennis Duprey officiating. He predeceased her on April 7, 1989. Joanne spent her life taking care of her family.
Joanne enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family and was a grandmother to twelve grandchildren. She loved her dog, Bitzee, her best companion. Joanne was a joy to be around. She will truly be missed by everyone.
Donations may be made in Joanne’s memory to the St. Lawrence Valley S.P.C.A., PO BOX 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
