Lisbon pivots to remote learning until next year

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lisbon Central is shifting to all-remote learning until next month.
School officials say it’s because a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 on top of multiple other cases and a high number of staff identified as possible contacts.
All students will be on remote instruction until at least January 4, when school is expected to resume after Christmas break.
BOCES Northwest Tech students and out-of-district special education students will continue attending in person. Transportation will be provided for those who need it.
