L.I. nurse receives New York’s first COVID-19 shot as vaccine distribution begins

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The first of New York’s COVID-19 vaccines was administered Monday morning.
ICU nurse Sandra Lindsay received the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine in the state.
She was vaccinated at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, which was once the epicenter of New York’s COVID-19 crisis.
“It didn’t feel any different than taking any other vaccine,” Lindsay said.
“I’m feeling well,” she said, “I would like to thank all the frontline workers, all my colleagues who’ve been doing a yeoman’s job throughout this pandemic all over the world.”
“I believe this is the weapon that will win the war,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who watched the vaccination via Zoom. “It’s the beginning of the last chapter of the book, but now we just have to do it. A vaccine doesn’t work if it’s in the vial.”
Pfizer started shipping the vaccine across the country over the weekend. Now it has to be distributed for people to receive it.
“We want to get it deployed and we want to get it deployed quickly,” Cuomo said.
As far as the north country’s share, St. Lawrence Health System expects to receive a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine at Canton-Potsdam Hospital sometime between now and Wednesday.
Vaccines will be distributed from there to other area hospitals according to state health department priorities.
First on the list are health care workers dealing directly with COVID-19 patients.
The state’s first batch of the vaccine – 170,000 doses – will not be enough to vaccinate all nursing home residents and workers and frontline health care workers.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.