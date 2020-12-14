Man in fiery weekend car crash identified

DEFERIET, N.Y. (WWNY) - The man involved in a fiery crash in Deferiet Saturday evening has been identified as 25-year-old Michael Thibeault.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports Thibeault was in serious condition when he was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
He was later taken by helicopter to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
Thibeault was driving southwest on State Route 3A at a high rate of speed, authorities say, when his vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and went into a ditch, where it struck a tree, overturned, and caught fire.
He was pulled from the wreck by witnesses at the scene.
