ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary E. Cornell, 84, formerly of T. I. Park, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, in Rochester.
Mary was born in T. I. Park on July 9, 1936, daughter of Chancy and Ruth Yerden Patterson and was a 1955 graduate of LaFargeville High School.
As a young girl Mary enjoyed: ice cream, spelling, ice skating on the St. Lawrence River and sledding in the winter. In the Summer months Mary could be found riding her bike all over the Park.
On September 1, 1956 she married Theodore Cornell in Watertown. Mr. Cornell, a tool maker for GM, Rochester, died October 24, 2017.
As a wife and mother, Mary enjoyed playing Bingo, attending School Reunions, her family life and being a homemaker for her husband, children, and their families. She loved to cook and bake for them. She also, loved attending Church Services with her husband.
She is survived by her son, Theodore L., (Ellyn S.) Cornell, their children, Alysia (Cody) Mason and Alexander, and their granddaughter Skyelar, all residing in NY; her daughter, Tammy L., (William A.) Cook, their children, Crystal (Randy) Sofia and Robert (Diane) Cook, and their grandchildren, Isaac, Luke, Micah, and Anna, all residing in NC; as well as many nieces, nephews.
There will be a graveside service Spring 2021 in Brookside Cemetery at a time and date to be announced. There are no services at this time and arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
