‘Meteorologist’ Kayben Krop reports from Glenfield

GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - One fourth grader is giving the 7 News weather folks a run for their money with his remote-learning weather assignment.
Ten-year-old Kayben Krop of Glenfield has delivered his forecast both inside and out in the elements for his Lowville Academy science project.
His mom, Kayla, sent us videos of his work through Send it to 7.
“This is meteorologist Kayben Krop reporting for 7 News in Glenfield, N.Y. live!”
His mom tells us Kayben aspires to be a meteorologist when he grows up.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.