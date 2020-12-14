Norma J. Bregg, 69, of Waddington

Norma is survived by her husband Frank A. Bregg, at home, and her four children: Jeanette M. Liberty (Todd Jones) of Lyndonville, VT; Thomas M. Todd (Emily Langs) of Harrisville, NY; Jeffrey A. Todd and his wife Sharon Mallett, of Lyndonville, VT; and Denise M. Maldonado and her husband Manuel of Madrid, NY. She is also survived by three sisters: Nancy Hamilton and her husband Scott of Groveton, NH; Deborah Murray (Theodore Mitchell) of Lyndonville, VT; Lynda Paige of Norfolk, NY; and by one brother: Brad Paige and his wife Brenda of South Colton, NY; as well as six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Norma was pre-deceased by two sisters: Mary J. Campbell and Patricia Phelix.