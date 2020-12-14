14th COVID-19 death reported at United Helpers in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Another resident of an Ogdensburg nursing home has died from COVID-19 since Friday.
United Helpers said Monday morning that the death toll at Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg is now 14.
Forty-eight people have recovered from the illness, which has infected 120 residents and 72 staff since November 22.
There are five new employee positives since Friday, but no residents tested positive over the weekend.
Three people are hospitalized.
At United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton, 11 residents and seven staff have tested positive since November 29.
There has been one new staff case at United Helpers Assisted Living in Canton. Two residents and three staff have tested positive since November 29.
There have been no COVID-19 deaths at either of the Canton facilities and no one is hospitalized.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.