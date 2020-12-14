Thousand Island High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19, no potential exposure

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - No additional quarantines are recommended at Thousand Islands Central School District following a positive COVID-19 test over the weekend.
Sunday, the school district found out a high school staff member tested positive for the virus and, due to the late notice, shifted Thousand Islands High School to fully remote learning while contact tracing is done.
No other schools in the district were affected.
Now, the school district says Jefferson County Public Health tells them there was no potential for exposure following the results of contact tracing.
They say the staff member had “already been in precautionary quarantine when testing positive, or the increased mask wearing, small class sizes, and regular sanitizing in the building has mitigated potential exposure.”
The school district says students will be allowed back into the high school on Wednesday, December 16th.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.