Transportation staffing issues force remote learning at General Brown

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - General Brown Central School is pivoting to full remote learning for at least a day.
In a letter, superintendent Barbara Case said the move is due to staffing restrictions in the district’s transportation department.
The letter did not say if the restrictions were due to COVID-19.
The decision affects all classes at Dexter Elementary School, Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School, General Brown Junior-Senior High School, BOCES ACES, and BOCES Bohlen Technical Center.
Students attending classes at the BOCES ACES or Bohlen Technical Center who can provide their own transportation may choose to attend in person.
Case said the district hopes to return to in-person learning using the hybrid model on Tuesday, but the situation will be re-evaluated Monday as they look at staffing options.
