Waddington man allegedly causes disturbance, crashes car

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A man who allegedly caused a disturbance at a Waddington motel Saturday night ended up crashing his vehicle and suffering serious injuries.
State police say 48-year-old Vincent Perelli of Waddington allegedly created a disturbance at the River Motel and fled the scene in a 2016 Jeep Cherokee.
Police say he failed to negotiate a curve on State Route 37 near the McGinnis Road, went off the side of the road and then down an embankment. The SUV became airborne, landed, and rolled several times before coming to rest on the passenger side.
Perelli suffered a broken pelvis and internal injuries. He was first taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and was later airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
Troopers say they’re still investigating.
Perelli was accused earlier this month of threatening someone with a firearm and then shooting the gun near that person.
