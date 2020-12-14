Your Turn: feedback on Stefanik supporting lawsuit, expected tax hike & PPE costs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit that could’ve overturned the results of the presidential election. North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik joined more than 100 Republican members of Congress to support the suit:
Good. This election was a disgrace.
Duane Babcock
She is an embarrassment to people’s right to have every vote count.
Loren Lyndaker
Don’t blame her. She is supporting her constituents that voted her in.
Anthony D Labatos
Maybe we should recount her votes and throw out the questionable Republican votes. Or are all the questionable votes Democrat?
Susan Walentuk Merrihew
Even if Washington comes through with federal funding, Governor Cuomo says the state will likely see a significant tax hike next year:
Tax hike!! We should all just hike right out of this state!
Kathy Carpenter
Legalize marijuana and enact a tax on the highest earners in the state. No reason to raise middle-class taxes.
Logan Infantine
Ambulance squads are running out of masks and money to buy more. In a pandemic, it’s almost impossible to fundraise:
There should be online fundraising for our local services.
Mary River Eagle
You can always send a check to your local fire department.
Tracy Pitts
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.