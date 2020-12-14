Your Turn: feedback on Stefanik supporting lawsuit, expected tax hike & PPE costs

By Diane Rutherford | December 14, 2020 at 2:43 PM EST - Updated December 14 at 10:40 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit that could’ve overturned the results of the presidential election. North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik joined more than 100 Republican members of Congress to support the suit:

Good. This election was a disgrace.

Duane Babcock

She is an embarrassment to people’s right to have every vote count.

Loren Lyndaker

Don’t blame her. She is supporting her constituents that voted her in.

Anthony D Labatos

Maybe we should recount her votes and throw out the questionable Republican votes. Or are all the questionable votes Democrat?

Susan Walentuk Merrihew

Even if Washington comes through with federal funding, Governor Cuomo says the state will likely see a significant tax hike next year:

Tax hike!! We should all just hike right out of this state!

Kathy Carpenter

Legalize marijuana and enact a tax on the highest earners in the state. No reason to raise middle-class taxes.

Logan Infantine

Ambulance squads are running out of masks and money to buy more. In a pandemic, it’s almost impossible to fundraise:

There should be online fundraising for our local services.

Mary River Eagle

You can always send a check to your local fire department.

Tracy Pitts

