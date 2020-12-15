Adam R. Miller, 13, of Massena

Adam was born on November 1, 2007 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, the son of Katie L. Miller and Christopher H. LaClair. He was currently a 7th grade student at J. William Leary Junior High School. Adam was a very active child who enjoyed wrestling and playing football with both Massena Youth Wrestling and Football Teams. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and was currently learning how to play the double French Horn.