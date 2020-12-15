Adam R. Miller, 13, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Adam R. Miller, 13, of Jefferson Ave, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020.
Adam was born on November 1, 2007 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, the son of Katie L. Miller and Christopher H. LaClair. He was currently a 7th grade student at J. William Leary Junior High School. Adam was a very active child who enjoyed wrestling and playing football with both Massena Youth Wrestling and Football Teams. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and was currently learning how to play the double French Horn.
He loved being outdoors – fishing, skateboarding, and swimming were just a few of his favorite activities. He proudly participated with his family in several of the NYS Polar Plunge events held at Hawkins Point Visitors Center.
Adam is survived by his mother, Katie of Massena; his father, Christopher of Madrid; his brother, Gabriel M. Shonyo of Massena; his grandmothers, Robin A. Miller and Joyce M. LaClair, both of Waddington; his aunts, Amy L. Miller of Waddington and Beth M. Miller and her wife, Megan Hurst-Miller; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Thursday from 4-7:00 PM. Due to occupancy restrictions, Adam’s funeral mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Waddington will be held privately. Calling hours will be occupancy controlled with those attended asked to observe social distancing and wear face coverings.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Massena Humane Society.
Friends are encouraged to share memories, offer condolences, and view his funeral mass at www.donaldsonfh.com.
