Another person dies at Ogdensburg nursing home

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 15th person has died from COVID-19 at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg.
That’s one more since Monday.
No additional residents or staff have tested positive for the disease since Monday’s report.
Testing positive since November 22 were 120 residents and 72 staff.
Four people are currently hospitalized. Fifty have recovered.
There are no new cases at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton, where 11 residents and seven staff have tested positive since November 29.
There’s a new staff positive at Assisted Living in Canton, where two residents and three staff have tested positive since November 29.
There have been no deaths or hospitalizations at either Canton facility.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.