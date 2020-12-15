Arts All-Star: Sloane Ryan

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sloane Ryan became enamored of opera after watching a YouTube video.
“I just fell in love with the way that the language works, how much art goes into it, and how it’s all your bare voice.”
The Ogdensburg opera singer is the 7 News Arts All-Star for December 14, 2020.
The versatile musician plays clarinet, soprano sax, ukulele, and the organ and dabbles in piano.
She says she’s applying for college at several music schools.
Watch the video to hear her perform and to learn more about her.
