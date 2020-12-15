Christmas gnome auction to benefit Watertown Urban Mission

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Christmas gnome may be what’s missing from your home this holiday season.
Local business Twigs and Trims is auctioning off 3 gnomes Wednesday night on Facebook Live.
This is the second year for the auction; all proceeds go to the Watertown Urban Mission.
Twigs and Trims is hoping to exceed the $600 raised last year.
“Any money that we can give to help local families in need, it’s just really important. Especially this year, it’s been such a challenging year during COVID, and whatever we can do to just help people, help our neighbors, and help the community,” said Marci Pistner, owner, Twigs and Trims.
The auction starts at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
