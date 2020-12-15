COVID infections rise among area prison workers

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a rise in COVID-19 cases in north country prisons, but they aren’t coming from behind bars. It’s the staff that has come down with the virus.
“It’s very concerning. I have a genuine concern for each and every one of our members,” said Michael Powers, New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association president. “Our staffing gets to be an issue due to the fact that once you start to see a rise in COVID cases, whether it is in a correctional facility or community, that contact trace grows.”
According to Powers, 18 staff members at Watertown Correctional Facility are in quarantine; 2 have tested positive.
At Gouverneur Correctional Facility, 40 employees are in quarantine; 16 are positive for COVID.
Twelve workers are quarantined at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility, with 8 positive cases.
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility has 1 positive case and 4 employees in quarantine.
Riverview Correctional Facility is also reporting positive cases.
New Yorkers United for Justice Executive Director Alexander Horwitz says just because a prison is secure, doesn’t mean it’s secure from the virus.
“Sometimes I think we get a bit lax because we see them as secure facilities. From a personnel standpoint, they are. From an infectious disease standpoint, those walls and those gates that surround prisons mean absolutely nothing,” he said.
Powers says he knows where the cases may be stemming from - visitation and transportation of inmates.
“We’ve got a hub transportation bus going out tomorrow out of Riverview that’s going to be circulating through Gouverneur, Watertown, and Ogdensburg. That’s our biggest concern,” he said.
Powers says he hopes the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision will suspend in-person visits and halt non-essential transportation of inmates.
In a statement to 7 News, DOCCS says visitation is only suspended to facilities located within “orange zones” under state guidelines.
